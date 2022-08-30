Veterans Council of Chatham County Chairman Joe Higgins Receives the Marne Rockstar Award.jpg

August 30, 2022 - Veterans Council of Chatham County Chairman Joe Higgins was awarded the Marne Rockstar Award prior to the Twilight Tattoo Ceremony at the Ft. Stewart Division Headquarters last month.

The Marne Rockstar program recognizes private-sector civilians in the local area for their endless dedication to Fort Stewart and Hunter Army Airfield. Marne Rockstars are recognized by having their photograph, along with a description, permanently displayed at the division headquarters.

