August 30, 2022 - Veterans Council of Chatham County Chairman Joe Higgins was awarded the Marne Rockstar Award prior to the Twilight Tattoo Ceremony at the Ft. Stewart Division Headquarters last month.
The Marne Rockstar program recognizes private-sector civilians in the local area for their endless dedication to Fort Stewart and Hunter Army Airfield. Marne Rockstars are recognized by having their photograph, along with a description, permanently displayed at the division headquarters.
“Anytime I hear of a want or need from Ft. Stewart or Hunter Army Airfield - it immediately becomes a priority. Whether it is giving turkeys to junior soldiers at Thanksgiving, arranging 700 meals for Family Day while providing a deejay to entertain the troops -to securing donations from local distributors - there isn’t anything I would not do for our local soldiers. Taking care of our soldiers who will become future veterans is very dear to me,” shared Chairman Higgins.
With monthly meetings held at American Legion Post 184 on the first Monday of every month, the Veterans Council welcomes all military- active and retired.
