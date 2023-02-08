February 8, 2023 - Beaufort County Administrator Eric Greenway recently announced that Deputy Fire Chief John Robinson has been named Assistant County Administrator of Public Safety.
In his new role, John will be responsible for overseeing several important public safety departments, including the Beaufort County EMS Department, Corrections Center, Animal Services, and Mosquito Control. He will work closely with the County Administrator to ensure that these departments are working together smoothly and effectively to serve the community.
Most recently, Mr. Robinson was Deputy Fire Chief for the City of Beaufort. According to the City of Beaufort/Port Royal Fire Department: Chief Robinson has devoted over 23 years of dedicated service to the City of Beaufort and Town of Port Royal.
"I'm excited to welcome Mr. Robinson to Beaufort County and look forward to him doing great things in his new role," said Mr. Greenway. "Public safety impacts all County residents and all the departments under Mr. Robinson's responsibility are led by extremely talented Directors and staffed with dedicated and hard working County employees who do some of the most difficult work in our community. Keeping the community safe is the priority and I look forward to see good programs continue under Mr. Robinson's leadership."
John has a rich and diverse professional background, including serving in the U.S. Navy as a Submarine Sonar Technician and managing a team of maintenance technicians and equipment operators at Intel Semiconductor. He has also held various positions in the City of Beaufort, including Emergency Manager, Procurement Agent, and Deputy Chief of Administration for the City of Beaufort/Town of Port Royal Fire Department.
