February 8, 2023 - Beaufort County Administrator Eric Greenway recently announced that Deputy Fire Chief John Robinson has been named Assistant County Administrator of Public Safety.

In his new role, John will be responsible for overseeing several important public safety departments, including the Beaufort County EMS Department, Corrections Center, Animal Services, and Mosquito Control. He will work closely with the County Administrator to ensure that these departments are working together smoothly and effectively to serve the community.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.