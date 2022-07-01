July 1, 2022 - Beginning July 1, 2022, solid waste hauler licenses for 2022-2023 will be available for all associated collectors and haulers operating in Beaufort County. The County will not accept disposal charges at its approved landfills from collectors and haulers who do not have a valid license after August 1, 2022. License fees are $100 per year for the first vehicle and $50 for each additional vehicle/decal.
Beaufort County’s Code of Ordinances requires that all contractors providing residential waste collection and transportation within the County have a license which, along with decals, can be obtained from the Bluffton location of the Beaufort County Solid Waste and Recycling Department.
To schedule an appointment or if you have questions, please contact Cindy Carter at ccarter@bcgov.net or 843-255-2745.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.