July 13, 2023 - The City’s Municipal Archives has announced the 2023-2024 Savannah Community Memory Project (SCMP) Residency - a program that offers a new opportunity for residents to tell Savannah’s story in their own voices. One resident or resident team will be selected to share and preserve the unique history of a specific Savannah community through community engagement, youth engagement and educational elements.
The residency’s goal is to enhance the SCMP by bringing new perspectives and a targeted approach to the collection, documentation, and distribution of community memory and history.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.