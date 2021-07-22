July 22, 2021 – At their regularly scheduled meeting, the Savannah City Council continued what has been an eighteen-month long process of trying to conduct business as usual, despite snide remarks by Alderwoman-at-Large Kesha Gibson-Carter.
When the Council took up the petition of Atty. Harold Yellin (Agent) on behalf of Alice Keller (Owner) for a Map Amendment to Rezone Little Neck Road (PINs 21007 01001 and 21007 01002) from R-A-CO (Residential-Agricultural-County) to PD (Planned Development), Gibson-Carter said that this was just “business as usual,” and she alleged that Mayor Van Johnson was in support of the petition because of people who had contributed to his campaign for Mayor two years ago. The Mayor declined to get into a debate with her.
MPC recommended approval with condition that the applicant enters into an agreement with Chatham County regarding issues related to storm water, traffic, and canal access, but the Council decided to continue the hearing until their Aug. 12 meeting.
Atty. Yellin stated that no residents in the area “have contacted us,” when statements were made by Gibson-Carter about her concerns for the residents in the area. She said that she had been contacted by people in the area, and would give Yellin the names of residents she states were concerned. No residents attended the City Council meeting to speak against the new housing development.
In other action, when the new Zoning Ordinance was adopted (called “the New ZO”), there was an omission to address density and height in several areas of the city, including in the Streetcar Historic District. Some properties there were initially in a gap not covered by the historic overlay.
On a petition of Bridget Lidy (Agent), on behalf of the Mayor and Aldermen of the City of Savannah, the Council approved a Zoning Text Amendment to Sec. 7.11.14 of the Streetcar Historic Overlay District Pertaining to Density and Height Standards in TC-2 (55 feet), (Traditional Commercial-2) Zoning Districts for parcels within the Martin Luther King, Jr. Blvd. and Montgomery Street Corridor between Anderson Lane and Victory Drive.
Similarly, the Council was asked to approve corrections to the New ZO language that was left out, to amend Section 7.10.4 Contributing Resources Map (of the Cuyler-Brownville Historic Overlay District) of the Zoning Ordinance to include 90 buildings of historic and architectural significance. Both the MPC and the City sent letters of intent to property owners.
The existing construction taking place on Montgomery Street is not in this gap area the City is seeking to address.
In the discussion, District 1 Alderwoman Bernetta Lanier said, “We’ve got to start talking about anti-gentrification,” in making decisions on zoning in these type of neighborhoods. “And, in Enterprise Zones, too,” she added.
And, District 4 Alderman Palumbo said that, “We need to make a stronger case for the public on why we need to make these changes now.”
Mayor Van Johnson asked Lidy if there were any proposed developments in those areas that necessitated addressing these oversights in the New ZO for these two areas. She said that one developer has approached the City, so far, which led to the discovery that the height and density was not updated in the New ZO.
Melanie Wilson, Executive Director of the MPC, spoke, explaining that the MPC has been charged with what was “left hanging," and that they were starting to get some development pressures.
She added that if the Council wants to go into detail on the city’s land use plan, “We would be glad to do that.”
The Council voted to send both proposed language changes back to the MPC for a more detailed review, on a motion by Mayor Pro Tem Dr. Estella Shabazz, seconded by Alderwoman Linda Wilder Bryan.
The Council also took up a proposal to protect 90 historic buildings in the Cuyler-Brownsville District, including those which are currently active residences, so they can not be demolished. The 90 buildings were built between 1867 and 1897, in the same “gap area” discussed regarding the zoning language changes.
Chatham County – Savannah 2040 Comprehensive Plan
In other business, the Council approved a Resolution to transmit the draft “Chatham County – Savannah 2040 Comprehensive Plan” to the Coastal Regional Commission, and to the Georgia Department of Community Affairs.
The plan provides a unified, long-term vision for Savannah and the unincorporated Chatham County in the topics of land use, housing, economic development, transportation, natural resources, and quality of life, according to Acting City Manager Michael Brown.
It was pointed out that the other municipalities in Chatham County did not elect to participate in the plan which is required by the State of Georgia.
The MPC had recommended approval of the draft, which can be viewed on their website at thempc.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.