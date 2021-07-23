July 23, 2021 - The Savannah City Council approved almost $ 7 mil in new contracts sought by the Savannah Airport Commission. They include:
- Approval of a Contract with Danton Hydroblasting, LLC for the Runway 10-28 Paint Cleaning and Thermoplastic Sign Replacement Project in the Amount of $67,066.
- Approval to Procure Services from Allen Enterprises, Inc. for the Airfield Lighting Control and Monitoring System (ALCMS) Upgrade for an Amount Up To $29,960.
- Approval of Task Work Order No. 14 with AECOM Technical Services, Inc. for Planning, Design and Construction Phase Services for the North Baggage Carousel Replacement Project, for an Amount Up to $61,953.
- Approval of a Contract with Twist Aero, LLC for the Passenger Boarding Bridge Pre-Conditioned Air Unit Replacement Project in an Amount Up to $580,030
- Approval to Execute a Contract with Johnson-Laux Construction, LLC for the Rental Car Facility Improvements Project, in an Amount Up to $5,463,647.
- Approval of Change Order No. 2 with Reeves Construction Company for the Site Clearing Areas T, U, V and Parking Improvements Project for an Amount Up to $100,178
- Approval of Task Order No. 12 with AECOM Technical Services, Inc. for the Final Design and Construction Phase Services for the Security Checkpoint Expansion, for an Amount Up to $841,498
- Approval of Task Work Order No. 13 with AECOM Technical Services, Inc. for Final Design Services for the Terminal Concourse Expansion Project, for an Amount Up to $201,501
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.