July 24, 2023 - A military training exercise will take place within and around Chatham County from now through July 28, 2023. Military personnel will conduct training to ensure the military’s ability to operate in urban environments, prepare forces for upcoming overseas deployments, and meet mandatory training certification requirements. Military airframes will be used in this exercise.
The Chatham County Police Department has worked to ensure minimal impacts on our citizens and their daily routines. Safety precautions have been taken to prevent risk to the general public and the military personnel involved. Training site locations are not open to the public and will be guarded by uniformed personnel to provide additional safety.
