July 27, 2022 - Chatham Fire will begin mailing 12,147 pro-rated, fire subscription refund checks to former subscribers on July 27, 2022.  It is anticipated the process to mail out all of the refund checks will take at least two full weeks  

The total amount being refunded is $1,127,157. Former subscribers’ refund checks can range from less than ten cents (.10₵) to $26,363. 

