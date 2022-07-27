July 27, 2022 - Chatham Fire will begin mailing 12,147 pro-rated, fire subscription refund checks to former subscribers on July 27, 2022. It is anticipated the process to mail out all of the refund checks will take at least two full weeks.
The total amount being refunded is $1,127,157. Former subscribers’ refund checks can range from less than ten cents (.10₵) to $26,363.
The pro-rated refunds are required by the Fire Protection Service Agreement signed between the Chatham County Board of County Commissioners and Chatham Emergency Services on Dec. 17, 2021. Every penny must, and will be refunded.The Fire Protection Services Agreement calls for sending prorated refunds to any former Fire Subscriber who paid their bill to Chatham Fire after July 1, 2021.
The Chatham Board of County Commissioners will begin collecting fire fees from unincorporated property owners in Chatham Fire’s five fire districts later this year. The County became involved in this process last year when between 23% and 30% of over 36,000 properties in Chatham County’s fire service areas did not pay their fire subscriptions. The lack of paid subscription fees placed a tremendous financial burden on the fire department and threatened its survival.
Former Subscribers who have questions may go to the website at www.chathames.org or call (912) 354-1011.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.