July 27, 2023 - The City of Savannah will host four different opportunities, on Aug. 8 and Aug. 9, for the public to participate in shaping the continued implementation of the City’s Vision Zero Plan.

The Savannah Vision Zero Action Plan, which was developed last year with an aim to eliminate preventable traffic fatalities, acknowledges that many factors contribute to safe mobility and sets clear objectives to achieve the overall shared goal of zero traffic fatalities and severe injuries. 

