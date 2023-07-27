July 27, 2023 - The City of Savannah will host four different opportunities, on Aug. 8 and Aug. 9, for the public to participate in shaping the continued implementation of the City’s Vision Zero Plan.
The Savannah Vision Zero Action Plan, which was developed last year with an aim to eliminate preventable traffic fatalities, acknowledges that many factors contribute to safe mobility and sets clear objectives to achieve the overall shared goal of zero traffic fatalities and severe injuries.
Armstrong Center, Ballroom BC - 13040 Abercorn Street (Corner of Apache and Abercorn streets)
- Drop-in Session: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
- Interactive Workshop: 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Savannah Civic Center Ballroom - 301 West Oglethorpe Avenue
- Drop-in Session: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
- Interactive Workshop: 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
Drop-in sessions: participants can stop by anytime during the session and stay for the amount of time they have available to review information, ask questions, and provide input.
Interactive workshops: participants will be involved for the full length of the meeting, which will include presentations, Q&A, group discussion, and exercises to gather input on traffic safety needs and ideas.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.