July 3, 2023 - Chatham Area Transit Authority (CAT) will operate on a holiday schedule on Tuesday, July 4, to observe Independence Day.
The holiday schedule will apply to all fixed-route buses and CAT Mobility will operate until 10 p.m. to mirror the fixed-route schedule.
The DOT will run from 10 a.m. to 6:30 p.m., and the Savannah Belles Ferry will operate on its current schedule from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.
The Savannah Belles Ferry will not run during the 4th of July fireworks show and will resume operations after the firework show.
Customer service can also be reached from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. by calling (912) 233-5767.
Paratransit riders can still make reservations from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., by calling the customer service line.
CAT’s administrative offices will be closed for business, but the ticket window, located at the Joe Murray Rivers, Jr. Intermodal Transit Center, will be open from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.
The transit center is located at 610 W. Oglethorpe Ave.
