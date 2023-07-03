July 3, 2023 - Fourth of July fireworks are a part of Independence Day celebrations, and Chatham County wants to make sure everyone stays safe during the holiday period. Unfortunately, noise complaints and safety issues are often phoned in to the County’s 911 Communications Center during the holiday, reducing the Center’s ability to quickly respond to more critical situations. 

The 911 Center already experiences a higher than usual call volume on holiday weekends, according to Diane Pinckney, Director of Chatham 911 Communications Services. 

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.