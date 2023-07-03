July 3, 2023 - Fourth of July fireworks are a part of Independence Day celebrations, and Chatham County wants to make sure everyone stays safe during the holiday period. Unfortunately, noise complaints and safety issues are often phoned in to the County’s 911 Communications Center during the holiday, reducing the Center’s ability to quickly respond to more critical situations.
The 911 Center already experiences a higher than usual call volume on holiday weekends, according to Diane Pinckney, Director of Chatham 911 Communications Services.
“We ask the visitors and citizens in Chatham County to reserve 911 calls for true emergencies,” said Pinckney. “The holiday call volume increase can easily tax our resources and we want to ensure our callers receive a prompt response when calling for help for a true emergency. Chatham 911 Communications Services is committed to ensuring that our citizens receive prompt access to emergency services. To do so, we need the help of our citizens in utilizing the 911 system only for emergencies and knowing the local laws regarding the use of fireworks in our community.”
For fireworks-related issues that pose life safety threats or fire hazards, residents should call 911 for police, fire, or medical help.
Examples include a person injured by fireworks, airborne fireworks landing on a building or wooded area creating a fire risk, and unruly behavior that poses a threat to others.
For other calls, such as fireworks outside of permitted hours, call the non-emergency numbers. Chatham County's non-emergency number is 912-652-6500.
When are fireworks allowed
Georgia law states that on any day from 10 a.m. – 9 p.m., fireworks are allowed. On July 3 and July 4 fireworks may be used from 10 a.m. – 11:59 p.m.
Fireworks can be stressful to some pets. “Keep pets indoors as much as you can,” said Animal Services Director Dr. Jake Harper. “Reduce pet stress by playing music and providing a safe place.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.