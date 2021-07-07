July 7, 2021 - Chatham County suspended all non-essential services at 3 p.m. today, Wednesday, July 7 ahead of impacts from Tropical Storm Elsa. Essential Services such as Police, 911 Communications and Emergency Management will continue operations.
The County will resume normal operations Thursday, July 8.
