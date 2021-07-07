July 7, 2021 - The City of Savannah suspended operations as follows in response to expected impacts from Tropical Storm Elsa this evening:
- Youth summer camps closed at 4 p.m.
- Non-essential city services and offices closed at 4 p.m. to allow city employees to prepare their homes for potential storm impacts.
- Sanitation services continued until 4 p.m. with the goal of completing today’s routes. Anyone whose garbage or recycling is not picked up by 4 p.m. must secure their cart.
“After consultation with the Chatham Emergency Management Agency (CEMA), the City Manager and I have discussed the anticipated impacts of Tropical Storm Elsa on our community and determined that non-essential services must be suspended at 4 p.m. today,” said Mayor Van R. Johnson, II. “We urge all Savannahians to prepare their homes for potentially heavy rain and high winds, including ensuring outdoor items are secured, and by all means be safe.”
