July 8, 2022 - The Chatham County Board of Assessors has rescheduled the board meeting originally scheduled for Thursday, July 21, 2022. The meeting will now be held Friday, July 22, 2022 at 8:30 a.m.
All meetings of the Chatham County Board of Assessors are held at 222 W. Oglethorpe Ave., Suite 301.
Agendas can be found at boa.chathamcountyga.gov/Meetings.
