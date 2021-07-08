July 8, 2021 - Kimball Midwest, a national industrial supplier based in Columbus, recently donated face shields and hand sanitizer to the city of Savannah, Georgia, as part of a partnership between the National Association of Wholesaler-Distributors (NAW) and the National League of Cities (NLC).
The program aims to provide small and mid-sized cities with needed supplies and personal protective equipment (PPE) as they work to boost local vaccination rates, reopen city buildings and community centers, and protect teachers and students returning to classroom instruction. Savannah is home to one of Kimball Midwest’s four distribution centers.
“We were happy to provide these supplies to the City of Savannah as part of this partnership,” Kimball Midwest President and CEO Pat McCurdy said. “As states, counties and cities across the nation continue to recover from the worst of the COVID-19 pandemic, we’re honored to do our part to help keep America working. “The City of Savannah has been a great partner since we opened our Southeast Distribution Center there in 2014. We look forward to building upon this partnership as we emerge from the pandemic.”
NAW and NLC’s PPE Partnership is focused on supplying more than $1 million worth of face shields, masks, sanitizer and other needed supplies to eight cities: Albany, East Point, Savannah and Union City, Georgia; Hamden and New London, Connecticut; Framingham, Massachusetts; and Nashua, New Hampshire. These cities will use the supplies to support their efforts to get residents vaccinated through pop-up health clinics, provide PPE for classrooms, reopen places of community connection like senior centers, and protect vulnerable populations.
“Wholesaler-distributors continue to step up and lead, from helping Americans get vaccinated to helping communities reopen,” NAW CEO Eric Hoplin said. “We are proud to partner with the National League of Cities and eight cities across the country to donate the supplies they need to open community centers, schools and pop-up vaccination sites.”
Earlier this year, Kimball Midwest participated in a partnership between the NAW and NFL stadium vaccination sites to provide more than $500,000 worth of PPE in their efforts to vaccinate more than 2 million people.
Kimball Midwest also recently partnered with the Human Service Chamber of Franklin County and donated 25,000 masks, 11,208 bottles of 8-ounce hand sanitizer and 11,244 bottles of 4-ounce hand sanitizer. The chamber serves and represents more than 100 health and human services nonprofits in the Columbus area.
