June 1, 2022 - Chatham Area Transit is putting a spotlight on their riders with a month-long celebration. During the month of June, CAT will have several family-friendly activities, promotions, and giveaways for Rider Appreciation Month.
To kick off the celebrations, CAT will host “CATCH A CAT FOR FREE” June 3 – June 6, with free rides on fixed-routes and paratransit buses.
CAT will also have “WIN IT WEDNESDAYS” June 15, 22, and 29. Customers who take selfies on a CAT vehicle and tag CAT on social media will be entered into a random drawing. Winners will be given CAT swag bags with promotional items included.
On June 30, CAT will end the month-long celebration with a platform party at the Joe Murray Rivers, Jr. Intermodal Transit Center. Guests will be able to enjoy music and snacks.
Visit catchacat.org for more information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.