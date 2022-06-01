June 1, 2022 - Beginning today, June 1, Fort Pulaski National Monument will offer cannon firings on Wednesdays throughout the summer season in June and July. Attendees will learn about the destructive power artillery in the American Civil War and how the Battle for Fort Pulaski led to the emancipation of countless freedom seekers in the surrounding Savannah area.
Wednesday Program Schedule for June and July
- 10 a.m. Ranger Program
- 11 a.m. Cannon Firing
- 1 p.m. Cannon Firing
- 2 p.m. Ranger Program
- 3 p.m. Cannon Firing
Fort Pulaski National Monument's Visitor Center is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., and the Fort is open from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. For more information, please visit the park website at www.nps.gov/FortPulaski or call (912) 786-5787.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.