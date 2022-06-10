June 10, 2022 -Chatham Area Transit is preparing for potential detours on Waters Route 27 and Route 28, following the start of construction on the Waters Phase III Streetscape Project on June 15.
Potential road closures between 37th and Victory Drive will occur on a regular basis for the immediate future, and up to 6 to 7 months of 2022.
Bus stops that may be potentially impacted are:
Outbound Waters Rd. Missed Stops:
- 40th St.
- Victory Dr.
Outbound Alternate Stops:
- 37th St. O/B
- 45th St. South of Victory Dr.
Inbound Waters Rd. Missed Stops:
- Victory Dr.
- 42nd St.
- 39th St.
- 37th St. on Waters.
Inbound Alternate Stop:
- 12 Henry O/B Stop on 37th St.
- 45th St. South of Victory Dr. (Parkside)
CAT is prepared to make small detours as needed to not disturb fixed-route services.
CAT is also working with the City of Savannah to cause minimal disruptions.
Want CAT news notifications sent directly to your phone? Simply text RIDECAT to 41411.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.