June 10, 2022 - The Beaufort County Detention Center is sponsoring a free Rape Aggression Defense (RAD) course for all female residents of Beaufort County beginning Monday, June 20.
This basic self-defense course will be taught by a certified RAD Systems instructor and includes lectures, discussions, and self-defense techniques suitable for women of all ages and abilities.
Classes will be held at the Burton Wells Recreation Center, 1 Middleton Recreation Drive, Beaufort (map).
Participants MUST commit to attending all classes.
- Monday June 20, 6 p.m.-8 p.m.
Lecture
Participants will be introduced to a RAD Certified Instructor and will be educated on awareness and prevention techniques. Regular clothes are acceptable for this initial class.
- Wednesday June 22, 6 p.m.-8 p.m.
Defense techniques
Participants are asked to attend in comfortable gym type apparel and tennis shoes.
- Monday June 27, from 6 p.m.-8 p.m.
Defense techniques
Participants are asked to attend in comfortable gym type apparel and tennis shoes.
- Wednesday June 29, from 6 p.m.-8 p.m.
Defense techniques
Participants are asked to attend in comfortable gym type apparel and tennis shoes.
- Thursday June 30, from 6 p.m.- 7 p.m.
Defense techniques
Participants are asked to attend in comfortable gym type apparel and tennis shoes.
Space is limited to 12 participants and sign up is mandatory to participate.
For more information or to register, contact Christi Owens by Friday June 17, at cowens@bcgov.net or 843-255-5194.
