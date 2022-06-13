June 13, 2022 - Chatham County Parks and Recreation will host a celebration of Laker Mayer’s 50th anniversary on Thursday, June 16 from 4-7 p.m.
Many recreational opportunities will be available, including pickleball, tennis, skateboarding, remote control car track, Zumba, roller hockey, and fishing. Staff will be stationed around the park to introduce guests to the recreational opportunities.
Refreshments will be provided. This event is free and open to the public.
Lake Mayer is located at 1850 E Montgomery Cross Rd., Savannah, GA 31406. The main event will take place at the pavilion with activities happening throughout the park.
