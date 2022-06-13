June 13, 2022 - The Daughters of Mary Magdalene and the City of Savannah will host the Original Juneteenth Festival Saturday, June 18, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Wells Park, also known as 38th Street Park.
The Juneteenth Festival aims to celebrate, showcase, and educate the community about the culture, contributions, and talent of African Americans.
The honorees that will be recognized at the festival are Big Boi from the Emmy award-winning rap group Outkast, the late Mrs. Dorothy Johnson, an award-winning comedian, and Neeali Muhammad, this year’s Juneteenth scholar.
Many live entertainment performers will grace the Juneteenth celebration stage, such as the Tommy Stokes Band, E. Larry McDuffie and the St. John Baptist Male Choir and Brother Balance, to name a few.
Festivalgoers will also enjoy free food provided by specialty caterers and 520 Wings.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.