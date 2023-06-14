June 14, 2023 - The City of Savannah Office of Sustainability has added additional opportunities for the public to participate in their series of community workshops about free energy-efficiency programs. The programs are for income-qualified Georgia Power customers and offer minor upgrades, which can be completed in one day, and will make homes more comfortable and help lower monthly energy bills.
Residents can receive assistance in applying for the programs at any workshop and only need to bring a copy of their Georgia Power bill. Staff will also be available to assist income-qualified seniors (ages 65 and up) with applying for Georgia Power’s senior discount program.
The workshops are part of the City’s 100% Savannah Plan to achieve 100% renewable energy in our community. For more information on the community workshops or the 100% Savannah Plan, contact Clean Energy Program Manager Alicia Brown at 912-651-6838 or alicia.brown@savannahga.gov.
City of Savannah Entrepreneurial Center
- Thursday, June 15
- 5:30-6:30 p.m.
- 801 E. Gwinnett St.
Goodwill Opportunity Center
- Wednesday, June 21
- 6-7 p.m.
- 7220 Sallie Mood Dr.
Kingdom Life Christian Fellowship
- Monday, June 26
- 6 – 7 p.m.
- 425 W Montgomery Cross Rd.
- Tuesday, June 27
- 6-7 p.m.
- 7 Canebrake Rd.
Moses Jackson Community Center
- Thursday, June 29th
- 6-7 p.m.
- 1401 Richards St.
Crusader Community Center
- Wednesday, July 5th
- 6-7 p.m.
- 81 Coffee Bluff Villa Rd.
Pennsylvania Avenue Resource Center
- Thursday, July 6th
- 6-7 pm
- 425 Pennsylvania Ave.
