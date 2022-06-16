June 16, 2022 - City of Savannah’s Recreation and Leisure Services department will offer expanded pool hours to include Sundays beginning June 19 through the end of summer.
Sunday swim times are available at the following locations:
- Sunday, June 19 at Daffin Pool and Brock Pool from 1:30 p.m. - 6 p.m.
- Sunday, June 26 at Shuman Pool and Tompkins Pool from 1:30 p.m. - 6 p.m.
- Sunday, July 3 at Haven Pool and W.W. Law Pool from 1:30 p.m. - 6 p.m.
- Sunday, July 10 at Daffin Pool and Brock Pool from 1:30 p.m. - 6 p.m.
- Sunday, July 17 at Shuman Pool and Tompkins Pool from 1:30 p.m. - 6 p.m.
- Sunday, July 24 at Haven Pool and W.W. Law Pool from 1:30 p.m. - 6 p.m.
- Sunday, August 7 at Daffin Pool and Brock Pool from 1:30 p.m. - 6 p.m.
Additionally, adult-only swim options are also available for residents ages 21 and older. Every Monday and Wednesday, adults can swim at Shuman Pool, 425 Goebel Ave. from 6:30 p.m. to 7:15 p.m. and every Friday at Daffin Pool, 1301 E. Victory Dr. from 8 a.m. to noon.
For more information about City of Savannah pools and operating hours, visit www.savannahga.gov/Aquatics.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.