June 17, 2021 - The Savannah Police Department is joining community partners to hold a community engagement event at River Pointe 1 to chart a path forward that addresses factors that contribute to gun violence. This event on June 18 will be the first in a series of summer gatherings that will focus on community involvement and interactions aimed at strengthening relationships, intervention, prevention of crime and youth outreach.
In the aftermath of the shooting last week, SPD received multiple calls from members of the faith community, local businesses, and community partners offering their help and assistance. Since then the group has met and collaborated to discuss ways to take a “holistic approach” to address some of the issues and concerns related to gun violence.
“We have been to this neighborhood in the past reaching out to residents and that is continuing this Friday, but on a much grander scale,” Chief Roy Minter said. “This is about coming together, building relationships with these residents, and taking the steps to change our methods of addressing gun violence to be more holistic in nature. We want children and adults alike, throughout our City, to know that they have a voice and a role in addressing this community issue. If we take these steps today to foster relationships and build trust with residents, we can prevent incidents like this from occurring in the future.”
The event will be held at River Pointe 1 on Avery Street from 8 to 10 p.m. Friday, June 18. Food will be provided.
Although the first event will take place at River Pointe 1, SPD plans to continue to host events throughout the city through the summer months with the same ultimate goal. As events continue, SPD hopes to see them grow in size to engage more residents and community partners. Any group or organization that would like to be added to the list of collaborators should contact SPD’s Public Affairs Office at SPDPublicAffairs@savannahga.gov.
