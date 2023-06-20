June 20, 2023 - The Chatham County-Savannah Metropolitan Planning Commission (MPC)/CORE MPO is updating the Regional Freight Transportation Plan for the Savannah region (Chatham, Bryan, and Effingham Counties). The plan will provide a series of recommendations to address freight movement in the coastal region, including recommendation for infrastructure improvements and land use.
On Monday, June 26, the community is invited to join the CORE MPO for a virtual forum/public meeting to learn about the Regional Freight Transportation Plan recommendations for freight movement in the region. This presentation will also be hosted at the Metropolitan Planning Commission Arthur Mendonsa Hearing Room, 112 East State Street, Savannah.
