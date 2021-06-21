June 21, 2021 - On June 21, Chatham Area Transit will resume operating the free downtown Dot shuttles, which have been suspended due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The shuttle service is funded by the city of Savannah and is comprised of two loops, Forsyth and Downtown, which connect Savannah’s visitor centers, parking facilities, attractions, shops, restaurants and hotels.
The shuttles arrive every ten minutes at 18 stops throughout the downtown Historic District and is available seven days a week. The shuttles will operate at half capacity and on an adjusted schedule:
- Mon.-Fri: 7 a.m.-7 p.m.
- Saturday: 10 a.m.-7 p.m.
- Sunday: 10 a.m.-6 p.m.
- Holidays: 10 a.m.-6:30 p.m.
The Downtown loop has been rerouted and will stop at a new parking garage located in the Eastern Wharf mixed-use development east of the Downtown Historic District. In addition, the new route will primarily travel along Bryan and Congress streets and no longer use Liberty Street.
The Forsyth route will remain unchanged, with shuttles traveling north along Drayton Street and south along Whitaker Street between Congress Street and Park Avenue.
Dot passengers are required to wear masks, as mandated by the Transportation Security Administration. Passengers without a mask can request one from an operator.
The Dot route map can be viewed online at https://www.catchacat.org/getting-around/ride-free-downtown/dot-express-shuttle/.
