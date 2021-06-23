June 23, 2021 - The City of Savannah has reported that northbound Martin Luther King, Jr. Blvd between Oglethorpe Ave. and Broughton St. is being detoured to Montgomery St. due to a water main failure.
The temporary closure is expected to extend through Thursday, June 24.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.