June 24, 2021 - The City of Savannah is now accepting 2022 Arts and Culture Enrichment (ACE) applications for funding of arts, culture and heritage programs and Community Partnership Program (CPP) applications for funding of social services programs. Proposed programming must take place in the 2022 calendar year and within the city limits of Savannah.
All applicants will be required to attend an ACE or CPP workshop for an in-depth explanation of programs, eligibility criteria, investment priorities and the application processes.
Workshops dates, applications, guidelines and program information can be found on the following websites:
- For the Arts and Culture Enrichment Program, visit savannahga.gov/arts or call 912-651-6783.
- For the Community Partnership Program, visit savannahga.gov/grants or call 912-651-6520.
The deadline for submitting applications is Monday, Aug. 2, 2021, at 5 p.m.
