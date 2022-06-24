June 24, 2022 - The City of Savannah's Office of Sustainability is now accepting community members to be a part of 100% Savannah working groups focused on the plan's implementation.
The purpose of the working groups is to garner community feedback and generate new ideas to aid in the plan's successful implementation in various sectors throughout the City. The groups are, Innovation, Policy and Legal, Grants and Funding, and Community Engagement. The meetings will begin in July and will be scheduled quarterly from then.
Achieving the City’s 2035 renewable energy goal will require a wide variety of solutions that cut across sectors and involve an array of stakeholders. Office of Sustainability staff are looking for community and neighborhood leaders and individuals interested in or with expertise in sustainability, renewable energy, law, finance, realty, and skilled trades. The diverse feedback will be instrumental in developing implementation strategies to reach various audiences.
Interested individuals can email Energy Analyst Alicia Brown at alicia.brown@savannahga.gov for more information. Please include the interested group(s) and general availability information in the email.
For more information on the 100% Savannah initiative, visit www.100percentsavannah.com.
