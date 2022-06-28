June 28, 2022 - Savannah City Manager Joseph A. Melder has appointed Takeshia Brown as the City’s first Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Officer.
Brown will bring nearly seven years of leadership and multicultural affairs experience to her new role with the City of Savannah. She currently serves as the Director of the Office of Multicultural Affairs at Georgia Southern University. In this role, she is responsible for the oversight of retention and mentoring programs for underrepresented students, as well as diversity and social justice education on all three campuses. Brown will begin her role with the City of Savannah on Monday, July 25.
The Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Officer will be responsible for developing and implementing the City of Savannah’s diversity, equity and inclusion efforts and initiatives. Brown will work collaboratively with the City’s Leadership Team to provide advisement, coaching and training to staff on issues related to diversity, equity and inclusion.
