June 28, 2023 - The Georgia Municipal Association recognized three members of Savannah City Council with Harold F. Holtz Municipal Training Institute Certificates in recognition of their completion of training hours and the Newly Elected Officials Institute.
Alderman Kurtis Purtee received the Certificate of Achievement which required 72 hours of training, and Alderwomen Bernetta Lanier and Linda Wilder-Bryan each received the Certificate of Recognition which required 42 hours of training.
The Harold F. Holtz Municipal Training Institute is a series of training programs designed to help city officials enhance their knowledge and skills in municipal-related matters. Courses are offered in conjunction with GMA meetings as well as in “stand-alone” offerings throughout the year. With exception to the state mandated Newly Elected Officials Institute, the courses offered are voluntary and offer city officials the opportunity to obtain additional training beyond what is required by state law. By completing this additional training, municipal elected officials can earn a Certificate of Recognition, Certificate of Achievement, Certificate of Excellence, Certificate of Distinction and Certificate of Dedication.
The Municipal Training Institute is operated through a partnership between the Georgia Municipal Association and the University of Georgia’s Carl Vinson Institute of Government. Oversight is provided by the Municipal Training Board, which is comprised of municipal elected officials and representatives from partnering organizations.
