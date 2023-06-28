June 28, 2023 - The Georgia Municipal Association recognized three members of Savannah City Council with Harold F. Holtz Municipal Training Institute Certificates in recognition of their completion of training hours and the Newly Elected Officials Institute. 

Alderman Kurtis Purtee received the Certificate of Achievement which required 72 hours of training, and Alderwomen Bernetta Lanier and Linda Wilder-Bryan each received the Certificate of Recognition which required 42 hours of training. 

