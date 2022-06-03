June 3, 2022 - The City’s Working Savannah Taskforce is partnering with the Savannah Regional Central Labor Council (SRCLC) to host a union job fair from 12-6 p.m., Monday, June 6, at the Savannah Civic Center.
The Working Savannah Taskforce was organized to ensure better work, pay, and benefit opportunities through apprentice and job training programs. Each of the businesses and organizations participating in the job fair is unionized.
“We organized this job fair to give people an opportunity to shop around for a career that may be a good fit for them,” said Christi Hulme, President of the SRCLC. “These employers and local unions offer great career paths.”
Employers will include the Savannah Chatham County Public School System and partners from the food, construction, and entertainment industries. Attendees will also receive information about a building trades program that allows individuals to earn money during the training process.
“I am delighted to continue our collaboration with Savannah’s working leaders,” said Mayor Van R. Johnson, II. “Good, union jobs have provided the path to the American dream, and I want more Savannahians to get on that path.”
For more information about the job fair, email Christi Hulme at chulme@savannahclc.org.
