June 5, 2023 - Mayor Van R. Johnson, II presented 35 Savannah Youth Council (SYC) 2022-2023 students with official completion certificates early last month. The graduation program was held at the Savannah Civic Center and was the 19th graduation since the program’s inception in 2004.
Liam Corbet received an award for perfect attendance, as he attended every session during the program. SYC is a City of Savannah youth program for rising eighth graders that provides opportunities to learn about local government, gain a sense of civic responsibility and develop leadership skills. The program began because City Council members wanted a support system encouraging young people to expand their knowledge and develop and grow toward a successful, productive future.
