June 8, 2021 - Chatham County Juvenile Court will host an inaugural job and community resource fair at the Chatham County Juvenile Courthouse, 197 Carl Griffin Drive, Savannah Georgia, on June 11, 2021, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. This fair is the first job and community resource fair sponsored by the Juvenile Court. There are over 25 vendors, employers and community agencies, confirmed to attend this event.
In keeping with the mission of Chatham Juvenile Court, which is to “promote hopeful, healthy, and self-sustaining children and families by providing them with supports and tools to overcome the challenges they may face,” youth and families will receive information about employment opportunities, and explore community based organizations that serve children and families in Chatham County.
Chatham Juvenile Court is responsible for handling all delinquent complaints concerning children who are under the age of 17 years. However, in cases involving a Child in Need of Services (CHINS) or dependent children, the age limit is extended to those under the age of 18 years. Juvenile Court has several in-house programs that support children and families. More information is available at courts.chathamcountyga.gov/Juvenile/Programs.
