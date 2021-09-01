September 1, 2021 - Bryan County has announced the hiring of its new assistant county administrator, Kathryn Downs.
In her new role, Downs is responsible for assisting the County Administrator Ben Taylor with managing the operations of the county government and overseeing recreation, senior services, elections, and animal control.
Prior to assuming her position with Bryan County, Downs served as the interim county manager and assistant county manager for Glynn County. She also served as a regional representative for United States Sen. Saxby Chambliss, representing the senator in 25 counties in Southeast Georgia. Before taking her position with the Senate, Downs was employed as a planner for the Coastal Georgia Regional Commission. In addition, she worked two sessions at the Georgia General Assembly, one in the House and one in the Senate, and interned with Congressman Jack Kingston in the 1st Congressional District.
Downs earned both her Bachelor of Arts degree in political science in 2003 and her Master of Public Administration degree in 2006 from the University of Georgia. She is also a graduate of Leadership Georgia and Leadership Southeast Georgia.
“I am fortunate to have the experience and perspective of Kathryn Downs and am glad she’ll now be working alongside me as Assistant County Administrator,” Bryan County Administrator Ben Taylor said. “The network of regional and statewide contacts Kathryn established throughout her career are beneficial to Bryan County and will give her a head start for getting acclimated to her new role. I am confident that her work history, training, and leadership have equipped her to assist Bryan County and myself well into the future.”
For more information about Bryan County, visit www.bryancountyga.org.
