January 13, 2022 - The City of Savannah has hired Kevin Exley to be the commercial refuse, recycling and litter abatement director in the Sanitation Department.
Exley will bring nearly 25 years of management-level experience in the solid waste industry to the role. He will officially join the City of Savannah on Tuesday, Jan. 18.
The Recycling and Litter Services Division provides residential curbside recycling, community drop-off site and commercial refuse and recycling services to residents and businesses located in the City of Savannah. The division also provides support for special event recycling, litter collection and public education and outreach programs to encourage solid waste reduction, increase proper recycling and prevent litter.
The hiring of a new director comes after the approval of the2022 budget, which allocates $6.7 million to improve Sanitation operations, including the enhancement to litter and recycling programs. Additionally, the City plans to fill 29 new positions within the Sanitation Department in the coming weeks. For more information on the current opportunities available, visit www.governmentjobs.com/careers/savannah.
