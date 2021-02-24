February 24, 2021 - Bryan County has named Lori Tyson as the new county clerk. Tyson has been employed by the county for five years, having served as the assistant to the county administrator and customer service supervisor for four of those years.
Tyson replaces Donna Waters, who retired in January from her post as county clerk after 41 years with the county. Bryan County Administrator Ben Taylor said he has faith in Tyson’s ability to step into her new role and lead with confidence.
“We are fortunate to be able to promote Lori to this position. She is already very familiar with the inner workings of the job and has a wealth of knowledge regarding the county’s operations, which will serve her well in this new capacity,” Taylor said. “This position is extremely important to county operations, and Chairman Infinger and the commission have full confidence in Lori. We congratulate her on this well-deserved appointment."
Tyson, who is originally from Claxton and now lives in Pembroke, is delighted by the new opportunity, and looks forward to furthering her career.
“I’m thankful to the commission for trusting me with this important role. I’m eager to continue serving the residents of Bryan County and doing all that I can to make a difference in our community,” Tyson said.
For more regular information about Bryan County, visit www.bryancountyga.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.