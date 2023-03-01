March 1, 2023 - Last week City of Savannah staff presented the recently completed Vision Zero action plan to City Council. The public can view the plan by visiting www.savannahga.gov/visionzero.
The overarching goal of Vision Zero is to eliminate traffic fatalities and serious injuries in Savannah by creating safer streets for everyone on the road. City Council approved the Vision Zero resolution on Feb. 24, 2022 and directed staff to develop an action plan for the initiative within one year.
“Regardless of how you may travel in Savannah, whether by car or bike or on-foot, we want you to get to your destination safely,” said Mayor Van Johnson. “Vision Zero will guide the City’s efforts to design transportation networks that prioritize safety with a focus on the unique and ever-evolving needs of our community.”
The Vision Zero action plan emphasizes substantive community engagement and collaboration, as well as continuous collection and analysis of data, to identify safety concerns and opportunities for improvement.
“I’m proud to say the Vision Zero action plan is a holistic, inclusive approach to traffic safety,” said Alderman Nick Palumbo. “This plan is a living document, designed to be as responsive to the diverse community it serves as it is aligned with the best practices in modern mobility management.”
As part of the plan, a Vision Zero Task Force will be created to bring together City staff, local officials, members of the community, and representatives from outside agencies to provide ongoing input on Vision Zero strategies, policies, and projects.
“I want to commend City staff, including our experts in traffic engineering and mobility planning, who have worked diligently in the last year to create an equitable and actionable plan for Vision Zero,” said City Manager Joseph A. “Jay” Melder. “We are excited as the City organization to take on a lead role in this effort. This action plan will help our community be a safer place for all forms of transit.”
