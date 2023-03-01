Screen Shot 2023-03-01 at 9.19.16 AM.png

March 1, 2023 - Last week City of Savannah staff presented the recently completed Vision Zero action plan to City Council. The public can view the plan by visiting www.savannahga.gov/visionzero 

The overarching goal of Vision Zero is to eliminate traffic fatalities and serious injuries in Savannah by creating safer streets for everyone on the road. City Council approved the Vision Zero resolution on Feb. 24, 2022 and directed staff to develop an action plan for the initiative within one year.

