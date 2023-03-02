March 2, 2023 - The City of Savannah invites the public to attend the Wetlands Preserve Park and Nature Trail Community Conversation on Tuesday, March 7 from 6 to 7 p.m. at the Enmarket Arena.
The focus of the meeting will be gathering feedback from residents on the future vision for this passive educational park located in the Canal District, just north of the Enmarket Arena. The park will feature amenities associated with Savannah’s culture, history, and ecosystem. Funding for the park’s public engagement process came from the Coastal Incentive Grant, awarded to the City from the Georgia Department of Natural Resources.
