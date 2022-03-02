March 2, 2022 - Alderwoman Linda Wilder Bryan of District 3 and Alderman Detric Leggett of District 2 are teaming up for March's Rock the Block community cleanup.
Rock the Block cleanups focus on collecting bulk items, tires, and yard waste throughout Savannah’s communities. Residents are encouraged to bring any of these items to one of the drop-off locations available in March:
March 4-6 - Christ Community Church, 1805 East Gwinnett St.
March 11-13; 25-27 - It's Amazing Parking Lot, 37th and Waters Ave.
The City of Savannah Sanitation Department will provide dumpsters at the drop-off locations and dispose of the waste at no additional charge to residents.
