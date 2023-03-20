March 20, 2023 - The official Earth Day Savannah celebration will return for the first time since 2019 on April 21 from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. in Daffin Park, 1301 E. Victory Drive. The City of Savannah is currently accepting registrations for event volunteers and exhibitors (non-profits or sustainable businesses) at www.earthdaysavannah.org.
The 2023 Earth Day Savannah theme is “Our Future is Bright” to educate and engage the public on the clean energy goals of the 100% Savannah Plan. Passed in 2021 by Savannah City Council, the 100% Savannah Plan is working toward meeting 100% of community electricity needs with renewable energy by 2035.
Under the canopy of Daffin Park’s beautiful live oaks, residents who attend 2023 Earth Day Savannah will connect with community organizations and learn more about local efforts to increase our resilience to natural disasters, meet the needs of everyone in our community, and conserve natural resources for future generations. This family-friendly event will include live performances, educational activities and exhibitions, and food trucks.
“We intend to shine light on what sustainable living looks like and how it can benefit you,” said Clean Energy Program Manager Alicia Brown. “Often, conversations about sustainability focus on what we may have to give up, instead of what we will gain, or they emphasize how far we must go instead of how far we’ve come. The goal for Earth Day 2023 is to show the public that our future is bright, and that the actions we must take together will ultimately lead to a healthier, more prosperous, more equitable community.”
Since 2000, Earth Day Savannah has been Savannah’s largest environmental event of the year and has become one of the largest educational events in conjunction with Earth Day in Georgia. This event serves as an important opportunity for local government, businesses, nonprofits, and community groups to connect with the public and each other.
“Earth Day Savannah is where our whole community can come together to celebrate the beautiful environment of Coastal Georgia and learn more about how we can be better neighbors to the planet and each other,” said Denise Cheeseman, the City of Savannah’s Sustainability Project Manager. “Whether you’re exploring placing solar panels on your roof or simply looking for a free, family-friendly Friday evening, we look forward to welcoming you to Daffin Park on the 21st.”
Earth Day Savannah is hosted by the City of Savannah Office of Sustainability, with support from the Savannah Chatham Sustainability Coalition, Pratt Industries - Recycling Division, and other local business sponsors.
