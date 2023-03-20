March 20, 2023 - The official Earth Day Savannah celebration will return for the first time since 2019 on April 21 from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. in Daffin Park, 1301 E. Victory Drive. The City of Savannah is currently accepting registrations for event volunteers and exhibitors (non-profits or sustainable businesses) at www.earthdaysavannah.org.

The 2023 Earth Day Savannah theme is “Our Future is Bright” to educate and engage the public on the clean energy goals of the 100% Savannah Plan. Passed in 2021 by Savannah City Council, the 100% Savannah Plan is working toward meeting 100% of community electricity needs with renewable energy by 2035. 

