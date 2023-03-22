March 22, 2023 - The City of Savannah will host an informational meeting about the Casey South Phase 2 drainage improvements project on March 28 at 6 p.m. at the Jewish Educational Alliance (JEA) located at 5111 Abercorn Street.
City staff will present the latest updates on the project which provides drainage benefits to surrounding neighborhoods including Ardsley Park and Habersham Village. The City will be utilizing construction methods such as deep tunneling to minimize disruption to the neighborhoods and avoid damage to tree roots.
Residents and business owners in the area are encouraged to attend the March 28 meeting to learn more.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.