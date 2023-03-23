March 23, 2023 - The City of Savannah continued work on a sewer repair last night on DeRenne Avenue.
Eastbound DeRenne was again reduced to one lane of traffic between Montgomery Street and Bull Street/White Bluff Road from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. Left turns from the single eastbound lane will continue to be prohibited. The City anticipates this nighttime lane reduction to continue for the rest of the week.
