March 27, 2023 - Effective March 27, the Savannah Police Department Headquarters at 201 Habersham Street will be closed until further notice.
The historic building will be undergoing renovations. During the renovation period, headquarters will be relocated to 6600 Abercorn Street. Normal business operations at the new location on Abercorn Street will not resume until April 3. In the meantime, anyone who needs assistance can visit any of the SPD precinct locations. Those locations are listed below.
