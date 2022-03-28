March 28, 2022 - The Chatham County Tax Commissioner’s Office reminds Chatham County homeowners that the deadline to file for homestead exemptions and special exemptions is Friday, April 1, 2022 at 5 p.m.
Residents can file for homestead exemptions online through the Chatham County Board of Assessors at boa.chathamcountyga.org or in person at The Pete Liakakis Government Building, 222 W. Oglethorpe Ave., Suite 113. Homeowners with approved exemptions do not need to reapply, unless their status has changed.
“One of the easiest ways for Chatham County residents to save money on property taxes is to file for a homestead exemption,” said Chatham County Tax Commissioner Sonya L. Jackson. “It’s your right as a homeowner and can lead to significant savings. I strongly encourage anyone eligible who hasn’t already applied to do so as soon as possible to lock in their exemption and to start saving.”
While any Chatham County resident who owns and resides in their own home as a permanent residence is eligible to apply for a homestead exemption, many residents haven’t yet claimed the exemption to which they’re entitled by law.
The regular Homestead Exemption gives the applicant up to $12,000 off the assessed value of all Chatham County line items on their tax bill. They can also receive $2,000 off the County School Maintenance and Operations assessed value. In addition, senior citizens who qualify may also receive $30,000 off the County School Maintenance and Operations assessed value as well as $30,000 off the Chatham County assessed value segments of their tax bill. Senior homestead exemptions are age-related and income-based.
The Stephens-Day exemption, which is unique to Chatham County, also allows property owners to enjoy significant savings on property taxes. This exemption equals the difference between the home’s current fair market value and the value in the year prior to claiming the exemption, plus any improvements that have been made on the property.
In addition, a number of Special Exemptions are also available to property owners who qualify for the Homestead Exemption and who meet certain age, income and disability criteria. Special Exemptions are available for disabled veterans, seniors and unremarried surviving spouses of 100% disabled veterans, U.S. service members killed in action and firefighters/peace officers.
Homestead exemption applicants will need to provide a valid Georgia Driver’s License or state-issued ID and current vehicle registration for any vehicles owned by and registered in the applicant’s name. Please note that the street address on the vehicle registration must match the homestead exemption property address.
Special exemption applicants will need to provide verification documents such as recent federal and state income tax returns, DD214, Veterans Administration letters documenting 100% disability, or a letter from a licensed Georgia physician.
Only persons who reside on the property and whose name appears on the title can file for homestead exemptions. Rental property does not qualify.
In-person applications are accepted at the Chatham County Board of Assessors, 222 W. Oglethorpe Ave., Suite 113, Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
For more information, visit the Board of Assessors website at boa.chathamcountyga.org or call 912-652-7271.
