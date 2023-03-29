March 29, 2023 - The City of Savannah is accepting applications for the naming of the square located between Abercorn Street and East Wayne Street until May 15 at 11:59 p.m. The naming process will follow City Ordinance Article E. Naming and Renaming of Public Property, Facilities, and Streets.
This square was formerly named for statesman and politician John C. Calhoun. Despite an accomplished career, including serving as Vice President and Secretary of War, Calhoun was a staunch defender and champion of the institution of slavery.
After receiving public comment, Savannah City Council determined Calhoun’s legacy did not reflect Savannah’s values and on Nov. 10, 2022, voted to remove the name John C. Calhoun from the square and engage in a public process to name the square.
Savannah City Council determined public property names shall serve to inspire our citizens to reflect on individuals of outstanding character, values, and achievements in Savannah’s history. The removal of Calhoun’s name from the square offers an opportunity to provide a more inclusive historical narrative meeting these goals.
Application requirements and a general timeline can be found at savannahga.gov/squarerenaming. Complete naming applications should be sent to square@savannahga.gov. City staff will verify each application meets the requirements of Article E. The public will also have multiple opportunities to comment on the qualified proposed names before recommendations are made to Savannah City Council, which will vote to adopt a name for the square in late summer.
Questions about the naming process and application requirements can be directed to square@savannahga.gov or (912) 651-6401.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.