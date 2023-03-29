The Square formerly known as Calhoun Square.jpg

March 29, 2023 - The City of Savannah is accepting applications for the naming of the square located between Abercorn Street and East Wayne Street until May 15 at 11:59 p.m. The naming process will follow City Ordinance Article E. Naming and Renaming of Public Property, Facilities, and Streets. 

This square was formerly named for statesman and politician John C. Calhoun. Despite an accomplished career, including serving as Vice President and Secretary of War, Calhoun was a staunch defender and champion of the institution of slavery. 

