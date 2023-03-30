March 30, 2023 - The City's Human Services Department will host a Community Resources and Benefits Fair on Saturday, April 15. Residents can complete their taxes for free, apply for or renew SNAP and Medicaid benefits, receive health screenings, and apply for the City of Savannah Home Repair Assistance Program.
Residents can attend the Pennsylvania Avenue Resource Center (PARC) from 9 a.m. to noon or the Moses Jackson Advancement Center from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.