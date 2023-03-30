RESILIENT GEORGIA TRAINING IN SAVANNAH.png

March 30, 2023 - Kindergarteners at the Early Learning Center at Henderson E. Formey School participated in a “Touch the Truck” kick-off event on March 28 as part of a training program to build trust in first responders from a young age.

The students met with first responders and community leaders from the Savannah Police and Fire departments, along with Chatham County EMS and the District Attorney’s office, to learn about how those agencies help people and what the young scholars can do when they feel anxious or scared if they see a first responder in their neighborhood.

