March 30 - City of Savannah outdoor recreation facilities, including playgrounds, baseball fields and basketball courts will reopen for individual recreational use on Thursday, April 1. City pools, sports leagues and sports tournaments are not included as a part of this reopening. Information will be released at a later date regarding sports leagues and tournaments.
City Manager Michael Brown will continue to evaluate the current data related to the COVID-19 pandemic and additional, gradual reopening plans will be announced as they become available.
