March 31, 2021 - This year, Savannah-Chatham Sustainability Coalition (SCSC) will establish a new tradition and celebrate Earth Day during the entire month of April.
The month-long celebration will feature virtual and small in-person events throughout Chatham County, like weekly walks with the Savannah Tree Foundation, bird watching in Forsyth Park with the Ogeechee Audubon Society, and the Children's Museum mobile garden visiting Savannah's eastside and Garden City. A full calendar of events is available at earthdaysavannah.org/events.
Earth Day Savannah is also promoting the city's transition to safe, clean, renewable energy, which will increase economic opportunity, improve community health and well-being, and protect our natural environment. To learn more about the city’s Clean Energy Resolution, visit savannahga.gov/cleanenergy.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.